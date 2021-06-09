Marine Court, The Fire Fighters Charity rehabilitation centre in Littlehampton, was in urgent need of a pool hoist, a vital piece of equipment for helping people with mobility issues to go swimming.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at the Morrisons store in Littlehampton, visited the centre today to find out more about the work there and to present James Sandercock, estates and facilities manager, with a cheque for £9,500.

She said: “Firefighters literally put their lives on the line to save others and I’m very proud that through the Morrisons Foundation we have been able to give something back to help such a great cause.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, presents James Sandercock, Marine Court estates and facilities manager, with a £9,500 cheque for The Fire Fighters Charity

“It’s really heartwarming to see the difference the charity makes to firefighters who need support in our community.”

The charity provides nationwide health and wellbeing services to enhance the lives of frontline firefighters, support staff, retired personnel and their dependents.

Dr Jill Tolfrey, chief executive, said: “The generous donation from Morrisons Foundation will make a huge difference to those we support with mobility issues at our Marine Court centre.

“It will enable them to get in and out of our pool safely and to experience valuable water-based therapy sessions that would be otherwise inaccessible to them.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, presents Rachel Hunt from On Point with more than 60 packs of sanitary towels for her community project

“On behalf of our beneficiaries, my thanks to all those at the foundation for their incredible support.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives.

As well as working with The Fire Fighters Charity, Alison has been busy in store supporting a range of good causes.

One recent Match It offer saw the store giving away one pack of sanitary wear for every pack bought by a customer.

Fundraising for CLIC Sargent at Littlehampton Morrisons during May raised £810

The Littlehampton store linked with On Point, a local community project that aims to assist people who require period products, with no questions asked.

As a result, more than 60 packs of sanitary towels were handed over to Rachel Hunt to be distributed in the area.

Also, during May, £810 was raised for CLIC Sargent, Morrisons’ charity partner.

Alison said: “We finally had some normality and had a tombola outside, which our customers loved and we raised £145.

“During the two weeks of No Place Like Home themed fundraising, we raised more than £500 selling rainbow sweet cones and masks. Amazing!