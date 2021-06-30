The Day that Sussex Died: Pictures from 2021 service in Worthing, marking 105th anniversary of the Battle of the Boar’s Head
The Battle of The Boar’s Head, known as The Day That Sussex Died, was remembered today when the Royal Sussex Regiment Association held a service in Worthing today, the 105th anniversary.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:15 pm
The battle was planned on June 30, 1916, as a diversionary action to make the German Command believe this area of the Pas de Calais was the one chosen for the major offensive of the year, rather than the Somme. Soldiers from the Royal Sussex Regiment led the attack and the battle lasted less than five hours. The South Downs Brigade lost 17 officers and 349 men, the 13th Battalion being all but wiped out. More than 1,000 were wounded or taken prisoner.
