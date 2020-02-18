The Bearded Runner from Shoreham spreads message of hope to help suicidal men

A Shoreham man who rebuilt his life through running is taking on 52 half marathons in 52 weeks to raise awareness of male suicide and collect funds to help prevent it.

Master carpenter Henry Ainsley, 47, aka The Bearded Runner, wants to create a community where people can connect and hear other people’s stories openly.

Henry Ainsley plans to run 52 half marathons in 52 weeks to raise awarness of male suicide and tell people there is always a way out

As well as running for Mind and AndysManClub, Henry is growing his hair and beard for a year, ending in a raffle to shave it all off, to raise more money.

He has been through some dark and difficult times but says he has a great life now, so he wants to tell people that there is always a way out and people to support them.

Henry was one of nine children and growing up in Halifax, life was ‘far from normal’.

He said they all suffered but particularly his eldest brother, who ‘struggled in life’ and died by suicide six years ago. He added his uncle suffered from depression and had also taken his own life the year before.

“I ended up in an abusive relationship for many years, had no self worth, put on weight and became depressed and suicidal myself. I had a breakdown and suffered from post traumatic stress.

“I had a choice, take my life or start fighting back. I struggled for two years, fighting to get through a pit of dark grey. My stubbornness got me through. Every day, I felt slightly lighter and my ups and downs evened out more.

“Running gave me an outlet, I didn’t take medication, I ran and ran, left my abusive relationship and started again, rebuilding my life brick by brick.

“I have a great life now. Enjoying working full time as a master carpenter, running in my spare time, a positive, kind partner, and undertaking this challenge.

“I train people every week in my own time, not charging, to help motivate them and help them to be the best version of themselves that they can be.”

Henry has a target of £1,000 and has raised nearly £500 so far, for Mind and AndysManClub, a small charity borne out of a young man’s suicide in Henry’s home town.

Follow The Bearded Runner on Facebook for updates. Henry is happy for people to message him, turn up and support him.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thebeardedrunner to make a donation.

Anyone affected by this article, or who needs support, can speak to the Samaritans – free and at any time – by calling 116 123. For more information on the Samaritans, visit www.samaritans.org