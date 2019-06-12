Crawley

The 10 worst Crawley area roads for fatal and serious accidents

These are the 10 Crawley area roads with the highest number of fatal and ‘serious’ accidents for the period March 2018 to February 2019 (the most recent available), according to the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership. See also: {https://www.crawleyobserver.co.uk/news/people/here-s-the-crawley-neighbourhoods-with-the-highest-household-income-1-8942943|Here’s the Crawley neighbourhoods with the highest household income}

Sussex Safer Roads Partnership holds details of personal injury crashes reported to Sussex Police. All pictures Google Maps.

Crawley Avenue, 1 fatal, 3 serious accidents.
Crawley Avenue, 1 fatal, 3 serious accidents.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Horsham Road, 6 serious accidents.
Horsham Road, 6 serious accidents.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Haslett Avenue East, 5 serious accidents.
Haslett Avenue East, 5 serious accidents.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Gatwick Road, 5 serious accidents.
Gatwick Road, 5 serious accidents.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3