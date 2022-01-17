Thakeham Group raises nearly £12k for hospice

The Thakeham group concluded their year of fundraising in 2021 by donating furniture and interior décor accessories from its range of show homes across Sussex and Surrey for resale in St Catherine’s local shops.

Thakeham is working in close collaboration with St Catherine’s Hospice to support the delivery of the charity’s new hospice building at the developer’s flagship Woodgate development in Pease Pottage in 2023. The new hospice will have 24 beds and allow for the provision of enhanced services across West Sussex and East Surrey.

Thakeham’s total support is now over £2m towards its construction, including an essential boost of £600,000 in a joint donation by Thakeham and housing association Abri towards family facilities.

Thakeham raises £11,973 for local charity partner St Catherine’s Hospice.

The developer was previously the Headline Sponsor of the HeART to Heart trail and has taken part in the Dragon Boat Race on behalf of the organisation.

Giles Tomsett, Chief Executive of St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “Our sincere thanks go to Thakeham and their fantastic team for supporting St Catherine’s, especially throughout this challenging year. Their help makes a real difference to local people and their families, and to our own teams – who are comforted to know we have supporters like Thakeham standing together with us.”