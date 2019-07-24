Thakeham flower festival enjoyed by MP

Arundel and South Downs MP Nick Herbert took ‘a walk on the wild side’ around St Mary’s Church in Thakeham to see its flower festival display.

Mr Herbert was met ahead of the tour by Reverend Sara-Jane Stevens and her husband Bob.

Sara-Jane praised the community effort which had helped to transform the church for the festival with the theme ‘A Walk on the Wild Side’.

Mr Herbert said: “I really enjoyed seeing the church transformed in such a charming way. The displays were wonderfully creative.

“It was also a pleasure to meet the Reverend Sara-Jane and Bob who are so obviously enjoying being a part of the Thakeham community.”

The floral exhibits were produced from flowers grown in the village and the displays incorporated artwork and installations.

One area of the church included a water-feature surrounded by foliage and flowers.

Unusual items such as old footpath signs, beehives and stuffed animals were included in other displays.

The annual three-day festival and open gardens last month included evening events and entertainment.

All proceeds from the festival will be shared between St Barnabas House, St Mary’s Church and Jubylee Bakes – an award-winning bakery run by a group of adults with special needs, based in Thakeham.

