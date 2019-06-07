Tesco Broadbridge Heath is gridlocked again due to bypass works, say shoppers

Queues of up to an hour are feared at Tesco in Broadbridge Heath as the superstore is again gridlocked.

The traffic chaos is due to the controversial bypass works where part of the A281 between the Tesco roundabout and Newbridge roundabout has been permanently shut off to traffic.

A frustrated Tesco shopper contacted the County Times and said: “Traffic is in gridlock again. I fear it will take me an hour to get out of the superstore car park.”

The ongoing works are set to downgrade the stretch.

The £2m scheme will see the bypass split into two roads, stopping direct access for vehicles from the Farthings roundabout to the Newbridge roundabout. Motorists will now have to travel to each via the Billingshurst Road or the newly created A264 at Wickhurst Green.

Alongside the downgrade and closure new cycle routes and pathways are being created along with improved pedestrian crossings at both roundabouts.

AA Traffic is showing queuing traffic on the slip road from the A24 northbound to the A64 and slow traffic on the slip road to the Farthings Hill interchange.