Tens of millions of pounds of developers’ cash pay for Horsham community projects

Developers have handed over tens of millions of pounds to Horsham District Council to help fund community projects in the area.

Figures show that the council currently has more than £34 million in the bank earmarked for a string of projects such as affordable housing, community halls, the environment, health and sports facilities.

Churchmans Meadow play area, Rudgwick - funded by developers' cash contributions SUS-201003-160248001

The cash is the result of ‘Section 106’ planning agreement payments and ‘community infrastructure levy’ payments by developers aimed at mitigating the impact of development on local communities.

Over the past year - 2018/19 - more than £6 million of Section 106 funds was spent on scores of projects from education and transport to housing and play parks.

Meanwhile, more than £220,000 of community infrastructure levy funds were passed by Horsham Council to parish councils to be spent locally.

Of the £6 million, more than £4,800,000 was passed by Horsham District Council to West Sussex County Council for education, fire, library and transport services.

Small Dole play area, funded by developers' 106 contributions SUS-201003-160301001

Horsham Council itself spend more than £1,220,000 of Section 106 funds last year.

Among some of the schemes paid for were affordable homes (£500,000); a play area in Ashington (£43,000); improvements at Billingshurst Tennnis Club (£18,000); Broadbridge Heath Village Centre (£18,000); improvements to Henfield Leisure Centre (£40,000); Kingsfield play area in Henfield (£52,000); Holbrook Club fitness room (£57,000); Slinfold pavilion upgrade (£17,000); Children’s play area in Storringtion Rereation Ground (58,000) and Storrington skate park (£47,000).

Dozens of other schemes have also been funded by the developer payments.