Ten best cafes in Chichester area - according to Google reviews

With the new year rolling in more people will be getting together with their families for a nice cup of tea at a cafe.

By Sam Pole
Friday, 31st December 2021, 12:15 pm

And what nicer way to spend an afternoon catching up with family and friends after a new year’s walk than at a lovely cafe. So what are the best cafes in the Chichester area?

Here are the top ten cafes in the Chichester area according to Google reviews.

1.

The Quarterdeck Cafe in Itchenor Shipyard is rated 4.6 stars out of five from 231 reviews on Google. SUS-211231-113942001

2.

Billy's on the Beach in Bracklesham Bay is rated 4.5 stars out of five from 1696 reviews on Google. Pic: Billy's on the Beach SUS-211231-113921001

3.

Charlie Harper's on East Gate Square is rated 4.5 out of five from 307 reviews on Google SUS-211231-114022001

4.

Little London Cafe in Little London is rated 4.5 stars out of five from 55 reviews on Google SUS-211231-113910001

