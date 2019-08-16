Teenage girl found in Midhurst after going missing from Chichester

A teenager missing from Chichester has been found in Midhurst, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police had been seeking information about missing Belle West, 18, who was 'last seen in the Chichester area' at around 5.10pm today (Friday, August 16).

In an update at 11.30pm, a spokesman said: "Missing teenager Belle West was found safe in Midhurst on Friday evening."

Chichester Police also confirmed the news on social media.

It wrote: "We are delighted to announce missing Chichester teenager Belle West has been found in Midhurst.

"A big thank you to everyone who helped with our appeal."