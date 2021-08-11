Situated in an enchanted glade at the base of the antique toy case, the display is intended to be a permanent feature and was a joint effort between the museum curators and Christopher Sutton – the professional model-makermaker who created the museum’s ‘dinosaur diorama’.

It replaces a large Noah’s Ark that had been on loan for a number of years but was recently returned to its owner.

Sue Burgess, co-curator at Cuckield Museum, said: “There are four teddies having a picnic, plus one late-comer hurrying along in the background and several tiny teddies looking on from their home in the tree.

“Two of the older teddies, plus the tiny ones, were already in the museum’s collection. One belonged to a now deceased Cuckfield resident and the other was rescued from a house clearance. The other two having tea were donated by Cuckfield residents and the late-comer was bought from a shop called PJ & The Hare in Cuckfield High Street.

“We hope our younger visitors will like the little details that Christopher has put in for them to spot.

“We provide words and sheet music for anyone minded to sing along!”

Cuckfield Museum is initially opening on Wednesdays and Saturdays between 10am-12.30pm.