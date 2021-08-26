Teacher launches charity fundraiser in memory of ‘cheeky and kind’ Horsham dad who died months after brain tumour diagnosis

Nick Moynihan, from East Grinstead, launched the fundraiser for the Brain Tumour Charity, after the charity supported him, his family and his dad during his father John’s illness.

The 32-year-old said: “On Christmas Day I became a dad to my little boy called Luca, and whilst this should have been a happy time we were still coping with the news that my dad had a brain tumour and the effects it caused.

“He survived six months from diagnosis to the February 19 when sadly he lost his battle.”

John and Nick Moynihan

Nick said the charity helped him after he struggled with the grief of losing his dad, which left him ‘distraught, upset and angry’.

He paid tribute to his dad, who died aged just 66, as a ‘cheeky chap’.

Nick added: “He always had a smile on his face. He always wanted to help people.

“He was a pillar of the church community – everybody knew him.

Nick Moynihan

“He was just the most helpful, kind person you could meet.”

He was a helper and eucharistic minister at St John’s Catholic Church and was about to retire at a computer programmer for HSBC.

Nick is completing 1,000 burpees in August for the fundraiser. He said he is planning several other challenges depending on what his body will allow him to do after being recently diagnosed with an overactive thyroid.

Events are also being held at the college in Carshalton where Nick teaches.

John Moynihan, who died after a battle with cancer

And if he reaches his £10,000 goal Nick has pledged to shave all his hair off for the cause.