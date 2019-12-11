Tarmac ‘dumped’ in Horsham residential street after car park works

A man was left furious after contractors left tarmac from the Horsham Station car park resurfacing works ‘dumped’ in his residential parking.

Matt Miller, of Station Close, said a pile of tarmac 12 foot by six foot was left blocking his garage over the weekend, but was not picked up until yesterday evening (December 10).

The pile of tarmac 'dumped' in a street in Horsham. Photo courtesy of Matt Miller

He said he reported the Network Rail contractors to Horsham District Council for fly-tipping.

But the rail company said workers had made four attempts to try and move the waste, which has now been cleared, but were unable to due to parked cars.

Matt said the waste took up ‘two possibly three parking spaces’ and was ‘just dumped there’.

He added: “It’s just made me angry. I came back from work and there was all these trucks parked all over the place.

“I was upset. Their vans were parked in the visitor parking bays.

“I had to park my car miles away. I just think it’s so poor.”

Matt said he spent two and a half hours on the phone to Network Rail.

He added that no one took ‘any responsibilty’ for it and no-one wanted ‘to do anything about it’.

Matt said: “I pay money for that parking space. It’s just unacceptable really.

“I have reported it to the council as fly tipping.”

A spokesman for Network Rail apologised for ‘any inconvenience caused by the material temporarily left on Station Close’.

He added: “We expect all of our contractors to leave sites of work at least as clean and tidy as they were found.

“Unfortunately, a wagon wasn’t available to remove the materials on Sunday night when the work finished.

“Our contractor attended site with a wagon three times between Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon to try and remove the material, but, were sadly unable to access the material due to nearby parked cars.

“Everything was resolved on Tuesday evening, when the material was removed at the fourth attempt.

“We apologise again for any disruption this caused.”

Read more: Crawley fire crews rescue person trapped in car after collision

Read more: Train delayed at Horsham after passengers ‘cause a disturbance’

Read more: New action on waste-burning as decision awaited on Horsham incinerator