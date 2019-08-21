Talk on 5G technology to be held in Horsham

Horsham resident and public speaker Alan Cooke will hold a talk about 5G technology in the town next month.

This comes after he appeared at one of Britain’s longest-running and most acclaimed ‘alternative’ conferences in July.

His talk at the 29th Glastonbury Symposium, in front of a packed auditorium, was well received by a near-capacity audience of 300 and was just one on a tour of Hampshire and Somerset. His other venues included New Milton and Frome.

With 5G being a hot topic of debate at present, especially with concerns around its safety, Alan’s talks give the latest research findings and offer the opportunity to ask questions.

On Friday, September 20, he will be speaking at Horsham Library from 4.30pm until 6.30pm. Entry is £5 for the two-hour presentation.

On Saturday, October 26, he is partnered by Dr Karl Cox, BA, senior lecturer at Brighton University for a whole day of talks and information at Fairwarp Village Hall, Uckfield, East Sussex from 10am until 5pm.

Both talks are non-profit making events.

Alan is a member of both the Royal Society of Medicine and International Practitioners of Holistic Medicine, who regularly travels around the UK delivering talks to groups, organisations and individuals about this subject.

For more, call 07949 118642.

