Take part in Littlehampton to Bognor Regis coastal charity walk and raise money for the Aldingbourne Trust

The Aldingbourne Trust is inviting people to join its eight-mile coastal charity walk next month.

Starting at Littlehampton Golf Club at 8.30am on Saturday, March 14, the walk will follow a route along the seafront to the trust’s drop-in centre at Number 73 Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, for tea, coffee and cake.

The Aldingbourne Trust walk will follow an eight-mile route from Littlehampton to Bognor Regis

Abigail Rowe, fundraising officer at the Aldingbourne Trust, said: “This walk will provide an opportunity for the local community to enjoy the beautiful scenery of the south coast, with the proceeds going towards supporting adults with learning disabilities and/or autism.”

The trust’s Quarry Building, at the Aldingbourne Country Centre, was officially opened by the Duke of Richmond last year and has enabled the charity to offer an additional 175 training spaces in its café, conference rooms and shop to support people with learning disabilities and autism living in the local area.

The £10 fee for the charity walk will help the trust raise money to provide a private space for the adults with disabilities it supports at the country centre.

All ages are welcome to take part, as well as any four-legged friends.

To register to take part visit the Aldingbourne Trust website