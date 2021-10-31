The sounds of a ghostly army have been heard approaching the ruins of Pevensey Castle. SUS-211031-152538001

Take a visual journey across haunted Sussex

From duelling phantoms to ghostly drummers. Sussex has its fair share of ghosts and haunted locations.

By Andy Hemsley
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 4:50 pm
Updated Sunday, 31st October 2021, 4:56 pm

Here are 14 of the most haunted places in the county to give you some Halloween shivers.

The George Inn at Crawley is said to be haunted by the ghost of a night watchman who died after being given poisoned wine. SUS-211031-152334001

Chanctonbury Ring is an eerie spot in the Sussex countryside, where it is said you can summon the Devil by walking around it backwards. SUS-211031-152324001

The shoreline by Brighton's West Pier is said to behaunted by a ghostly dog and the apparation of a woman, both of who vanish into thin air. SUS-211031-152314001

Battle Abbey is said to be haunted by shadowy figures, possibly those of monks, who vansih among the ruins. SUS-211031-152304001

