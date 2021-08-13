In addition to the horticultural classes there were classes in floral art, photography, handicrafts and cookery as well as classes for under 16s. The show opened with a queue of visitors waiting at the door to enjoy the exhibits, and the morning’s rain gave way to a sunny afternoon allowing everyone to enjoy tea, cakes and a glass of Pimm’s outside. Show secretary Judy Seers said: “There was great excitement in the village that the show would go on, and even though it has been a very difficult year for the horticulturists the exhibits were simply wonderful – and so many of them! The cookery classes were also very well supported – of which the most popular with both exhibitors and visitors in the afternoon was the ‘People’s Choice’ award – which was won by Vanessa Dudman. Prize giving at 4pm was followed by a very successful raffle to finish a very happy afternoon enjoyed by all!”

The cup winners were: The Perpetual Challenge Cup, for the highest number of points in horticultural classes (vegetable) – Chris Dudman; runners-up, Maria and Stephen Shiner. | The Ray Challenge Cup, for the best vegetable exhibit – Chris Dudman. | The Lady Mersey Challenge Cup, for the highest number of points in horticultural classes (flowers) – Molly Tupper,; runner-up, Chris Dudman. | The GK Neale Memorial Challenge Cup, for highest number of points overall in horticultural classes – Chris Dudman. | The Snipe Dix Trophy, for best decorative dahlia – Molly Tupper. | The Daisy Francis Memorial Trophy, for the most points in the dahlia section – Molly Tupper. | Burrell Cup, for the best Cactus Dahlia – Molly Tupper. | The Holland Challenge Cup, for best flower exhibit, excluding the floral art – Chris Dudman. | The Henry Tupper Tankard, for best rose exhibit – Toni Green. | The Symmons Challenge Bowl, for the highest number of points in the cookery classes – Toni Green | The Les Harland Memorial Trophy, for the runner-up in the cookery classes – Lisa Bonner. | People’s Choice Winner in the cookery section – Vanessa Dudman | The Priscilla Burfield Cup, for the best cake – Pat Evans. | The J.B. Nevitt Memorial Trophy, for the highest number of points in the floral art classes – Anne Collis; runner-up, Toni Green. | Winner of the Novice Class in Floral Art – Molly Tupper. | The Ackner Trophy, for best exhibit in the floral art – Anne collis. | The Howden Hume Challenge Cup, for the most outstanding child’s exhibit – Florence Gascoigne. | The Bignor Park Prize for the runner-up to the Howden Hume Cup – Felix Southwell. | Top Tray – Chris Dudman. | Top Vase – Molly Tupper; second, Toni Green. | The Sir Walter Raleigh Cup, for to the winner of the ‘Grow a Potato in a Bucket’ competition – Judy Seers. | The best Fuchsia grown from a plant plug – Chris Dudman.