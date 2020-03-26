Sussex village pub goes on sale

A chance to buy a Sussex village pub is on offer to anyone looking to the future amid the current coronavirus crisis.

The Thatched Inn at Hassocks has just gone on sale, priced at £170,000.

The Thatched Inn, Hassocks SUS-200326-143434001

Current owners David and Leisa Simmons have run the pub for 10 years and now plan to move to pastures new and spend more time with their children.

Built in the 1950s with an impressive Norfolk reed and oak beam roof, the Thatched Inn is sited at the foot of the South Downs with views over the Sussex countryside to the Ditchling Beacon.

There are three separate areas for customers on the ground floor: a restaurant which seats 55, a bar for 40 guests, and a public bar with a pool table and dart board.

The pub also houses owner’s accommodation on the first floor with two double bedrooms and a single bedroom/office.

The pub is on sale through specialist property agents Christie & Co. Senior business agent James Hughes said “The Thatched Inn is a lovely pub in a good location. “The market in this area tends to be quite buoyant so we are expecting much of the same here.”