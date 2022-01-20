Sussex video bulletin for Thursday, January 20
Here are some of the stories making the headlines across Sussex.
Today's update is from Lauren Oakley with weather from Megan O'Neill.
More on these stories at the links below:
Story 1: https://www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/health/nhs-dentistry-hanging-by-a-thread-as-west-sussex-dentist-numbers-continue-to-drop-3534222
Story 2: https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/politics/decision-made-on-major-redevelopment-of-st-leonards-brownfield-site-3534661
Story 3: https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/politics/heres-when-march-through-chichester-in-protest-at-overdevelopment-is-taking-place-3534804