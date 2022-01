Man found dead in field outside Chichester

News you can trust since 1853

Senior Worthing councillors reject motion to prevent ‘mass homelessness’ claiming ‘this is work we’re already doing’

Thakeham Group raises nearly £12k for hospice

Campaign to ‘Plant a Tree for Queen’s Jubilee’ needs your help

Midhurst crews respond to vehicle fire on A272

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Worthing

Bognor police incident: Negotiator called after 'report of a man in distress'

Pedestrian seriously injured after collision with lorry on A27 near Angmering

Man found dead in field outside Chichester

Today's update is from India Wentworth with weather from Megan O'Neill and sport from Derren Howard.