Sussex traffic update: Friday 24

Traffic stock image

Queueing traffic has been reported on the A27 Chichester bypass at the Bognor Roundabout.

In Arundel, traffic is heavier than normal on the A27 The Causeway both ways at the Causeway Roundabout.

There are delays of six minutes on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Sompting bypass in Arundel with an average speed ten mph.

Traffic is queuing and is heavier than normal on Marina Way at Brighton Marina. Delays are believed to be linked to motorists queuing for the petrol station.

Petrol station queues are also being reported on Lottbridge Drove both ways at Willingdon Drive in Eastbourne.