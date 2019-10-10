Sussex to welcome the Duchess of Cornwall

Her Royal Highness Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has confirmed she is to visit Lewes next week.

She will officially open Chailey Heritage Foundation’s new £3.1m Dream (dynamic, real, experiential, amazing, magical) Centre, in North Chailey, on Thursday, October 17.

The charity’s facility, on Haywards Heath Road, is opening following more than three years of fundraising and features a sports hall, stage, immersive sensory zone and specialist rebound therapy facilities for those who have complex physical disabilities and health needs.

The visit will also see the Duchess, who last visited Chailey Heritage Foundation in 2013, plant a tree in memory of her mother Rosalind Shand, who volunteered at the charity for 20 years.

Following opening the new centre, it has been confirmed that she will visit Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft, on Lodge Hill Lane.

The Duchess, who is president of the museum, is due to view its current typography exhibition Kitching in Ditchling: The London Series and its forthcoming exhibition Disruption, Devotion + Distributism.

It will also see her meet staff, volunteers, artists and craftspeople, architect Adam Richard, who designed the museum, and children from Ditchling (St Margaret’s) CE Primary School.