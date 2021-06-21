Sussex taxi driver rings 999 in row over spilt chips
A Sussex taxi driver called 999 amid an argument over a passenger’s spilt chips.
Monday, 21st June 2021, 11:51 am
Inspector Darren Taylor said his team got a call at 2.30am from a driver in East Grinstead because their passenger was refusing to pay the fare.
He added: “It turned out it was because the taxi driver had braked too hard earlier and the passenger had spilt all their chips over themselves. Gather it all got salted out in the end.”
Inspector Taylor said he understood the passenger had paid half the fare.