Sussex's Bluebell Railway has been named England's best steam journey

The Bluebell Railway which runs between Sheffield Park and East Grinstead has been named England’s best steam journey.

The attraction which runs between Sheffield Park and East Grinstead was given the honour by Boundless, the events and experiences club for public sector workers.

It was part of a list put together by Boundless of the UK’s top steam railway journeys alongside vintage trains in Scotland, England and Wales.

Railways expert and author Anthony Lambert, who has contributed to 20 books on the subject and travelled by rail in 55 countries, was brought in to help judge the winners. The Bluebell

Railway, famous for its springtime views and dining experiences, came out top in England.

As Britain’s oldest preserved standard-gauge railway, it is deservedly well-known for its historic carriage and enchanting stations, redolent of another age.

Each station is restored to a different period: Sheffield Park to the 1880s; the country junction of Horsted Keynes with its refreshment room to the 1920s; Kingscote to the 1950s. As the railway’s name suggests, the woodlands bordering the line are at their best in spring, a mass of deep blue among the trees.

Among the historic carriages are two 1920s Pullman cars, which form part of the Golden Arrow Pullman dining train on Saturday evening and for Sunday lunch.

Bluebell Railway info:

Journey time: 40 minutes each way

Where to board/light: Sheffield Park, East Grinstead

How to get there: Trains to East Grinstead; leave M23 at junction 10

When: Almost daily until 3 November

Cost: Adult return/advance purchase All Day Rover: £16