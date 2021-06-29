Around 2,000 people descended on Steyning for a rave over the weekend – with a local official saying the event was ‘complete chaos’.

He warned that cows were terrified by the event, which saw cars swarm onto farmland for an illegal party.

But now video has emerged showing frightened cows joining a mosh pit at the event.

In the footage, several cows, including four calves, can be seen running close to a large group of ravers.

One party-goer, holding a yellow balloon, is circled by the scared animals.

The video angered many on social media. One person slammed the ravers’ behaviour as ‘disgusting’ while another said: “Just hideous, poor animals.”

A third said the cows were ‘freaked out’ by the partying crowds.

Ravers are understood to still be at the event – which saw more than 50 people arrested by police.

Officers trying to break up the rave faced ‘significant hostility’, police said, with one PCSO suffering a suspected broken arm.