Sussex Police provides funding for Amberley Community Speedwatch initiative

Amberley Parish Council has been awarded a grant of £420 from Sussex Police to help fund the purchase of Community Speedwatch equipment.

Residents of both Amberley and Houghton have long complained about speeding traffic along the B2139.

According to figures compiled by Dr Charles Shaw, chairman of the Houghton meeting, the volume of traffic on the road, which is used as a rat-run to avoid the bottleneck at Arundel, is growing at a rate of 50 per cent faster than on the A27 and almost all traffic exceeds the 30mph limit. High speeds are most prevalent at night along New Barn Road, but ten to 20 per cent of traffic exceeds the speed limit (40mph at that point) throughout the day.

Through Houghton, more than ten per cent of all traffic during the day (and up to 70 per cent at night) is guilty of a speeding offence, according to Dr Shaw’s research.

Geoff Uren, chairman of Amberley Parish Council, welcomed the initiative, which will enable residents to monitor speeds on the B2139.

He said: “We now need volunteers to join the Community Speedwatch team.”

The presentation was made by PCSO Joseph Marimla, who is part of the rural PCSO team with responsibility for Amberley and Parham.

The grant was made from the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF), which supports local projects undertaken by voluntary/charitable organisations that solely benefit the communities of Sussex.

The PPAF is made up of monies received by the police from the sale of found property and from property confiscated by order of court and then sold.

