Sussex mum wins £1million in Euromillions Christmas Eve draw: “This win will change my life forever”

A mum-of-one from Sussex who won a life-changing £1million on Christmas Eve believes it was a gift from her beloved mum who she lost earlier this year.

Lizbet Ramus, 55, from Shoreham in West Sussex, whose mum Lavender tragically died from an aneurysm, said a bit of her mum’s fairy dust was at play to ensure her ticked matched the Euromillions UK Millionaire Maker code in the Euromillions Draw.

She said: “We lost mum earlier this year and not a day goes by when I don’t miss her.

“She was such a thoughtful person and an amazing mum so I can’t help thinking, this is her spreading a little Christmas magic at a time when I really needed it.”

SEE MORE: Sussex mum celebrates becoming a millionaire in Euromillions Christmas Eve draw – in pictures

Lizbet had bought a few lottery tickets for the Christmas week draws as a little festive treat for herself, putting them into her purse – one her mum always used – and did not think about them much until Boxing Day morning.

Shoreham lottery winner Lizbet Ramus with her son Reggie

She said: “While it was our first Christmas without mum, we did our best and had a lovely big family feast at my brothers, she would have been so happy for us all.

“That following morning, Boxing Day, I was sitting in the kitchen with my coffee, and I’ll admit I was feeling a bit down.

“Remembering my lottery tickets, I thought maybe I’d had some luck there, not for a second expecting £1,000,000 worth of luck!

“I used the National Lottery App on my phone and was chuffed when the first ticket won a Lucky Dip.

Lottery winner Lizbet Ramus

“Feeling a little more upbeat, I scanned the second and all these noughts appeared.

“I really couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

Home alone, Lizbet called her brother and asked him for a favour.

Lizbet said: “I’d left my van at Dad’s the night before, so when I called saying I needed a favour, my brother assumed I wanted him to give me a lift to pick up the van.

“I said ‘that’s right but I also need you to check these numbers and tell me I’m a millionaire!’.

“He was on my doorstep five minutes later and then we were both laughing and dancing around the kitchen in celebration that I really had just become a millionaire.”

When the kitchen dancing finally stopped, Lizbet rang Camelot to confirm the win and then took a few quiet days to mull over her life-changing win before telling those closest to her, including her son Reggie, 27, and 92-year-old father.

Looking ahead to the future, Lizbet has a few very clear plans.

She said: “There’s no two ways about this, this win will change my life forever.

“I’ll never have to worry about big bills, or whether I can afford to pay for something. “The pressure it will take off me on a day-to-day basis is massive.

“And with it, I can buy my absolute dream home, a tiny little seafront cottage in Shoreham for me and the dog.”

There are also a few travel plans in the future for Lizbet, who works as a warehouse manager for the family business.

Lizbet said: “I’m definitely going to carry on at work but I will take some time off to travel.

“I’ve got a lose friend in Hong Kong and another in Portugal, so I’ll be jetting off to one or other - possibly both - in the not too distant future.

“Beyond my cottage and travel, the only definite is helping out those closest to me.

“Mum would definitely approve of that and given she’s made me a millionaire, it seems exactly the right plan.”

Lizbet bought her winning EuroMillions ticket at V & P Convenience Store in Brighton Road, Lancing.

Her winning EuroMillions £1M UK Millionaire Maker code in the draw on Tuesday, December 24, was HZWT01008.