Sussex guitarist renews enthusiasm for music thanks to charity Remap

A Sussex guitarist who styles himself on Willie Nelson has been able to renew his love of music thanks to the support of the charity Remap.

Brian has always loved playing the guitar but his declining health was affecting his ability to hold the instrument, especially now he is confined to a wheelchair.

Remap has stepped in to help, as a UK charity with skilled volunteers who custom make equipment for disabled people, helping them achieve independence and a better quality of life.

The simple solution turned out to be a removable bracket, where the guitar could rest.

Brian said: “I can’t thank Remap enough, they have renewed my enthusiasm for my music and my arms and hands can play more freely without the weight of the guitar around my neck.

“From my initial enquiry through to completion by Paul, the whole process was a matter of a few weeks. I can do some tinkering in my own workshop but I could not have done this without Remap, they have helped me to enjoy my hobby even more, without the constraints of my disability.”

The guitar rest means Brian can continue to play his bass guitar without having the weight around his neck while sitting in his wheelchair.

Steve Whyley, chairman of Remap’s Brighton and district group, said: “In Brian’s case, he is a great music fan and plays bass guitar in several local bands, with music ranging from popular hits, blues, country and western, and jazz. His hairstyle is modelled on one of his music heroes, Willie Nelson, complete with the iconic pigtail.

“He also likes Bob Dylan music and says that he is progressively persuading his wife Kath to enjoy it, too. His first bass guitar was a Music Man from USA. He now has several others in his collection, both electric and acoustic.”

Brian and Kath live in Littlehampton with their two assistance dogs, Ted and Marine. Brian’s medical condition has deteriorated over the past 20 years or more and he was beginning to lose enthusiasm for playing his guitar because the load on his neck was restricting the movement of his arms and fingers.

Remap makes bespoke equipment to suit individual needs and provides it free of charge. The Brighton and district group covers the area from Bognor to Peacehaven and north as far as Horsham. Visit www.remap.org.uk for more information or email remapbrighton@gmail.com.

Volunteers to help the charity in an engineering or administrative role are always welcome.