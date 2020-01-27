Sussex Ehlers-Danlos syndrome support group receives cheque from police

Sussex Police has presented a £500 cheque to a community group that supports those affected by rare forms of a complex tissue disorder.

The Sussex Ehlers–Danlos and Hypermobility Voluntary Support Group (SEDS) provides support to people living with Ehlers–Danlos syndrome and hypermobility spectrum disorder (HSD) and their carers, families and friends.

The donation, received at a SEDS event in Horsham Park last Saturday, came from the police’s Property Act Fund, which is made up of money from the sale of found and confiscated property.

Sussex Police gave a talk on personal safety in and outside the home following the cheque presentation.

At the event, chairman of SEDS Jane Green said: “I am delighted to see you all here today and particularly welcome are our local MP Jeremy Quin and councillor Kate Rowbottom, chair of Horsham District Council.

“I would also like to thank Sussex Police for your amazing donation – you have no idea what £500 means to our members.

“This money will help us continue providing funding for therapies and activities for all those people we support.”

Sussex Police also pledged to allow the group intermittent access to their minibus to improve transport for members.

SEDS was launched as a local community group in 2018, supporting members at first in the Crawley, Mid Sussex and Horsham area, and now with members all over Sussex.

The group organises positive EDS/HSD activities, hobbies and events to raise local awareness.

Ehlers–Danlos syndrome affects connective tissue throughout the body, with symptoms including joint hypermobility, joints that dislocate easily, agonising joint pain, extreme fatigue and skin that bruises easily.

The conditions are under–recognised and under–diagnosed.

One SEDS member said: “Thanks to SEDS I have been able to afford regular massages to help with my back problems from Ehlers–Danlos making it easier to walk and stand for longer periods of time, meaning that shopping trips to the supermarket aren’t as difficult as they were and I feel more able to tackle everyday activities.”

For more information, visit www.sussexeds.com.