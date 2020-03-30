Sussex courts close amid coronavirus crisis ... while others remain open

A number of courts in Susssex have been temporarily closed because of the coronavirus crisis.

However, some are remaining open ‘to make sure the justice system continues to operate effectively’, according to the Ministry of Justice and HM Courts and Tribunals Service.

Court news

Those that remain open are: Lewes Crown Court, Brighton County Court, Hove Trial Centre, Brighton Family Court, Brighton Magistrates Court and Hastings Magistrates Court.

Those temporarily closed are Worthing County and Magistrates Courts; Crawley Magistrates Court and Horsham Magistrates Court.

Courts that remain open will ‘ensure effective social distancing for all court users,’according to the Ministry of Justice.

Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland said: “We are facing an unprecedented challenge and the government’s absolute priority is to save lives and protect the NHS.

“With each part of our justice system - from police to probation - dependent on one another, it is vital that we keep our courts running.

“This will only be done while ensuring the safety of the public, judges, legal professionals, staff and all those attending hearings and I’d like to thank everyone for their extraordinary efforts so far.”