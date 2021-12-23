David, 90, and Maureen Griffin, 87, were married in 1951 at St Wilfrid’s Catholic Church .

David’s son Shaun Griffin said that his father’s family was moved out of London to Burgess Hill at the beginning of the second world war.

“He is the third oldest of eight children,” said Shaun, adding that his mother is the oldest of three children.

David and Maureen Griffin celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on December 22.

The pair met in Burgess Hill when David was 18 and Maureen was 16, he said.

Shaun said David and Maureen then lived and worked in Mid Sussex before they retired to live in Newhaven.

“David worked locally in the building trade and Maureen in various domestic jobs.”

Shaun said the couple have six children, 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and even a great-great grandchild born this year named Joey.

David and Maureen Griffin were marred in 1951.

This year David celebrated his 90th birthday as well.

“The key thing they tell us for their success and happiness is plenty of laughter,” said Shaun.

“All the family wish them many congratulations for reaching this milestone,” he added.

David and Maureen Griffin with their family.

Gemma, one of David and Maureen's grandchildren.

Great-granddaughter Chloe.

David and Maureen Griffin's daughter Jane.