Sussex community group recognised at inaugural awards ceremony

A voluntary community group for people who have a complex tissue disease has been recognised at an awards ceremony.

The Sussex Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes and Hypermobility Support group was given a second place award in the inaugural Mid Sussex Applaud Awards run by Mid Sussex District Council.

The group, founded by Jane Green from Crawley, was recognised in the Stronger Communities Award category.

The awards were held at Meridian Hall in East Grinstead and nominations came from the public to award organisations or people that really make a difference.

Jane, who collected the awards on behalf of the group, said: “We are delighted with the award as the group has only been in existence 15 months and says it shows that the disease, which is a complex connective tissue disease, is being heard.”

The group also had three other commendations for Good Sport Award, Stronger Together Award and finally Lifetime Achievement Award for Jane Green.

The awards were presented by the West Sussex Sheriff Davina Irwin-Clark and chairman of Mid Sussex District Council, councillor Colin Trumble.

Cllr Trumble hosted the new community recognition awards which were divided into eight categories. He said: “We would like to thank all our sponsors who helped support the awards and make this such a glittering occasion.

“The celebrities of this event though are, of course, all those honoured and recognised, and what a fantastic range of projects, stories and events we have heard from across our fabulous district. A huge congratulations to everyone awarded and those commended. They really are stars in our community.”