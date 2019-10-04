Sussex comedian of the year to be crowned in Horsham

The search to find the funniest comedian in Sussex is nearing an end.

The grand final of the Sussex Comedian of the Yeah will be held at the Rec Rooms tonight (October 4).

Martin Duchov. Photo by Daniel Beacock

The comedy competition, a first for Sussex, is sponsored by long established Horsham funeral directors Freeman Brothers.

It has been a hotly contested competition over four locally based heats.

The shortlisted comedians for the final include Martin Duchov, David Eagle, Konstantin Kristin, and lone female Esther Manito.

Tickets are still available but selling fast, a Horsham District Council spokeswoman said.

For more details contact the Rec Rooms.