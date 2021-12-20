Sussex carers charity raises £1 million

Carers Support West Sussex (CSWS) has raised the additional annual income for unpaid carers through its Carer Benefits Advice Service.

CSWS chief executive Sonia Mangan said: “A recent survey found 68 per cent of carers regularly use their own income or savings to pay for care or equipment for the person they care for.

“We’re here to help, so we partnered with West Sussex County Council to help carers understand and secure any financial support they’re entitled to. We’re absolutely delighted that, to date, we’ve been able to help 484 West Sussex carers find the financial support they’re entitled to, since April 2021.

Sonia Mangan CEO Carers Support West Sussex. The charity raised one million pounds for unpaid carers.

“So far, we’ve managed to help carers with things like Carers’ Allowance, Personal Independence Payment, Disability Living Allowance, Attendance Allowance, Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Housing Benefit, Council Tax Reduction, Contribution-based Jobseekers’ Allowance and Employment and Support Allowance.

“It would be fantastic to find another million pounds by this time next year.”

The Carer Benefits Advice Service is free and easy to apply to by registering with the charity.