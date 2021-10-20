Sussex business have double win at awards ceremony

Covers Timber and Builders Merchants, which has been operating for 175 years, won Timber Merchant of the Year and the Smart Manufacturing Award at the Timber Trades Journal (TTJ) Awards 2021, one of the industry’s leading awards events.

Neil Woods, timber director of Covers, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to bring home two awards, especially when we were up against such very strong competition. It’s testament to our amazing staff and all the hard work they do ensuring our products are of the finest quality and that our service is always delivered with a smile.

“I would like to thank them for their outstanding achievement and all our customers and suppliers who voted for us to win.”

Team at Covers win another award

To continue the success, Covers has reached the finals of the Builders Merchants Journal (BMJ) Industry Awards in four categories for the fourth year in a row.

Henry Green, managing director of Covers, said: “We are delighted to once again be shortlisted for these awards.

“It’s always wonderful to be recognised for our achievements and dedication.”