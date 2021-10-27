In addition to Covers donating £5 for each registered customer that made a purchase during the event, staff at Covers, along with volunteers, came together to host a Best of British themed builders’ bake off.

Rupert Green, chairman of Covers, said: “We were thrilled to see the return of our Help for Hospices campaign after it was cancelled last year. Donating to hospices in the communities we operate in is extremely important to us and the principal way we show our support for the vital work they do for patients and their loved ones. Thank you to everyone who joined us during the week and helped us to raise funds.”