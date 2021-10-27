Sussex business donates £30,000 in Help for Hospices scheme
A Sussex-based business has donated £30,000 to hospice charities following the return of its successful fundraising inititative Help for Hospices.
Covers Timber & Builders Merchants will divide the money between 12 charities, including St Peter & St James Hospice.
In addition to Covers donating £5 for each registered customer that made a purchase during the event, staff at Covers, along with volunteers, came together to host a Best of British themed builders’ bake off.
The winners were Mickaela Pellett, Burgess Hill, and Bryan Sandalls, Lewes.
Rupert Green, chairman of Covers, said: “We were thrilled to see the return of our Help for Hospices campaign after it was cancelled last year. Donating to hospices in the communities we operate in is extremely important to us and the principal way we show our support for the vital work they do for patients and their loved ones. Thank you to everyone who joined us during the week and helped us to raise funds.”
Help for Hospices has given more than £185,000 to hospices since 2015.