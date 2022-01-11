Sussex-based builder supports furniture waste reduction scheme

David Wilson Homes has financially supported Furnihelp Mid-Sussex, a charity that supports individuals in need of furniture in the Mid Sussex district.

Every year, people in the UK discard more than 22million pieces of furniture, with most of this waste either buried in landfill or burned in an incinerator.

Furnihelp collects unwanted furniture and household possessions and donates them free of charge to individuals in crisis who are unable to purchase their own furniture, with individuals nominated by local councils, charities and churches.

REDUCE, REUSE, RECYCLE - LOCAL HOUSEBUILDER SUPPORTS FURNIHELP’S WASTE REDUCTION IN MID SUSSEX.

Kimberley Benson, sales and marketing director for David Wilson, said: “As a sustainable local housebuilder, we are committed to reducing waste wherever possible and across all of our developments we divert 95 per cent of our construction waste from landfill.

Charities such as Furnihelp are valuable in helping local communities reduce their waste, as well as helping people to make their houses feel like home.

“We understand the importance of having a furnished home, and we hope our donation goes a little way in enabling the charity’s services to run over the coming weeks.”

Neil Gershon, chairman of Furnihelp, said: “The charity relies on the support we receive from our community, and there are a very small number of local people, including myself, who run the charity purely on a voluntary basis. Furnishing a property is expensive, and we as a charity try to help people, who in many instances have nothing, to get on their feet by removing some of the affordability barriers. It’s win-win as not only are we supporting our community, but we are also reducing waste.

“We exist because of the dedication of very few unpaid volunteers and we are always willing to speak to anyone who wants to get involved regardless of how much or how little time they can spare.”