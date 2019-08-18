Sussex animal rights protestors hold demonstration in Morrison’s supermarket

Animal rights activists demonstrated inside a supermarket in Sussex today (Sunday, August 18).

The group of 15 from the Brighton branch of Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) entered the Worthing branch of Morrison’s at noon.

A protestor holds up a sign at the Morrison's supermarket SUS-190818-163754001

They held signs saying ‘#Expose Morrison’s’ and ‘#MeatTheVictims2UK’ with pictures of pigs lying in pens.

Some members of the group wore full biosecurity suits as they read speeches about a farm occupation by activists at Moss Rose Piggeries Ltd in Blackpool, which took place early last month.

One spokesman read: “On June 8, I went inside Moss Rose Piggery. What I saw there was heartbreaking - shed after concrete shed filled with pigs who were covered in their own waste, fighting one another out of the boredom that comes with being an intelligent animal trapped in a pen with no stimulation.

“They are forced to eat, sleep and go to the toilet in the same area, which is unnatural considering that pigs are the cleanest farm animals, and like to have different areas for different activities.”

Protestors at the Morrison's supermarket SUS-190818-163816001

Another spokesman said: “Last month’s mass occupation of Moss Rose Piggeries saw 100 animal liberationists refuse to leave for nine hours despite pressure from farmers and the police. The goal of the sit-in, called ‘Meat the Victims UK’, which is part of a worldwide movement of similar actions, was to expose UK standard farming practices and force the public to meet the victims of their choices.

“The only solution is total animal liberation; total abolition of this tortuous system. Animals will never be shown the respect they deserve when they are being farmed.”

The activists called for a minute’s silence in between speeches.

Last month the Blackpool pig farm said it had been thoroughly inspected by the relevant authorities, three times by DEFRA, Red Tractor and the companies it supplies.

The farm is Red Tractor approved and a supplier to Morrison’s supermarket.

Assured Food Standards is an organisation that promotes and regulates food quality in England, Northern Ireland and Wales.

It licenses the Red Tractor quality mark, a product certification programme that comprises a number of farm assurance schemes for food products.

The Red Tractor scheme was launched in 2000 by the National Farmers Union of England and Wales.

A Morrison’s spokesman said: “Vegan animal rights activists have a right to protest but we would politely ask them to remain in a public place - rather than our store - and not disrupt our customers and colleagues.”