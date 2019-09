Hay stored in a barn in a village near Horsham burst into flames following a suspected electrical fault on a parked tractor.

Police say that the fire happened at a barn in Marches Road, Warnham, on September 19.

A spokesman said the fire caused the tractor to catch fire, along with the stored hay, because of ‘what is believed to have been an electrical fault’ on the parked tractor.