Supporters gather at old St Wilfrid’s Hospice building for final goodbyes

Supporters and staff of St Wilfrid’s Hospice have taken the time to wave the old hospice building goodbye.

On Saturday, June 15, supporters, staff and families who have helped make the hospice in Grosvenor Road so special over the last 32 years, gathered to share memories and say goodbye.

Amongst those reminiscing over the dozens of photo albums on display was Debbie Johnson, attending in memory of her father.

Debbie said: “I really appreciated the chance for a trip down memory lane.

“Looking back at the Moonlight Walk 2012 pictures where I met my then future husband so soon after my father had passed, brings back just how important the support of St Wilfrid’s was after he died.

“I’m sure that many more families are really going to appreciate St Wilfrid’s support from the lovely new hospice in Bosham”.

On Monday, June 17, Lead Chaplain James Cooper led a congregation of volunteers, staff and trustees in transferring the memory books that hold the names of all those who have died under the care of St Wilfrid’s.

James said, “Each book has its page turned daily so that each day we show those who have died with us on that same day over the past three decades.

“It’s all part of respecting that our patients are our patients in life and in death.”

The new state of the art new building is set to open on Walton Lane, Bosham, to new patients on Monday, July 8.

Chief Executive for St Wilfrid’s, Alison Moorey, said: “We’ve been extremely proud residents of Donnington and these events have been an opportunity for us all to reflect on how far we have come.

“We are excited to soon share our new Hospice with people and show how much love and compassion there can be in tailored end of life care”.