Support from The Salvation Army is highly valued

The Salvation Army offers a range of support to everyone in the community and at Christmas, this means a lot to many families in the area.

At the Hove church, which covers Shoreham, Portslade and Hove, there are clubs and activities all year round to support people in the neighbourhood.

Packing Christmas parcels at The Salvation Army in Worthing, from left, Linda Smith, Christina Cater and Anna Lucas. Picture: Derek Martin DM19121702a

And at Christmas, gifts are given out to help people who are struggling.

Michelle Hayter, church minister, said: “There are job seekers sessions, help with getting online and applying for benefits or looking for better deals on utilities, lunches for the elderly, friendship activities for parents, food bank and practical support for those who ask, as well as free counselling sessions and a friendly chat over teas and coffees.

“At Christmas time we deliver hampers of food and presents for children to those families that need a helping hand at this time of year.

“We offer support to all and any, irrespective of creed belief, nationality, gender, age, sexual preference, or any other perceived barrier. “

All this would not be possible without an amazing team of volunteers, who work incredibly hard to help the community.

Michelle added: “Support is given without any expectation of future membership to The Salvation Army. We endeavour to help because God’s love compels us to do so.

“We welcome donations of new toys, wrapped or unwrapped, and non-perishable foods. Similarly, we are happy to receive requests, directly, or nominated, for our Christmas deliveries.

“All personal information is used solely for the preparation and delivery of parcels before being securely shredded.”

This support is highly valued by those who benefit, especially at Christmas.

One mum of three boys, aged 13, 10 and eight, explained what it meant to her when she is helped by The Salvation Army.

Lisa said:”Money is tight, so I have to be very careful. Food shopping is tricky. Christmas is hard but I get help from The Salvation Army. The boys each get presents and as a family we get a box of goodies.

“When my mother was alive, she used to spoil the boys. I can’t do that now so the gifts from The Salvation Army really help.

“But Christmas is not about what you get or give, it’s about spending time with the people that matter to you.”

Sophie, another mother of a family on a very low income to have benefited in the past, said she would have had nothing to give her children on Christmas Day if it was not for the Salvation Army.

She recalled: “I’ll never forget the kids’ squeals of delight when they opened their presents.”

Over the years, millions of children and young people have benefited from gifts donated to The Salvation Army.

The church believes every child deserves a new gift at Christmas, so it does not accept used or secondhand items for the Christmas Present Appeal.

Donations of money are also welcomed. For example, £19 could provide a box filled with food and modest gifts for a family in need, £45 xould provide an hour of one-to-one support work for five homeless people in one of the residential centres and £112 could provide dinner and companionship for 50 lonely older people.

Visit www.salvationarmy.org.uk for more information about the church and its work.