Supermarket chain to open new Burgess Hill store

A £1 million purpose-built new store is set to open in Burgess Hill this week.

The new Co-op store - in Kings Weald, Burgess Hill - is to open on Friday (November 29).

The store will be open between 7am – 11pm every day and will have a focus on fresh and chilled products and will also include a Costa coffee dispenser.

It will also have a bakery, and say bosses, will in addition feature ‘food-to-go, vegan and free-from foods, award winning wines, meal ideas and, essentials.’

The store, which is creating 12 new jobs, will also feature offers and promotions to mark its launch.

Co-op store manager Gemma Morris said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to carry out such significant investment in the area, it really is exciting to be opening Co-op’s newest store and we are looking forward to serving the community.

“Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life, a community hub. The investment is a great way to mark the Co-op’s 175th anniversary year.”

And area manager Carrie McCambridge added: “Co-op is committed to making a difference and creating value in its communities – our focus is all about delivering what our members and customers want, need and care about, conveniently.

“We also want the community to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op, and that as a member they raise money for local causes every time they swipe their membership card when buying own-brand products.”

Members receive a five per cent reward when they buy own-brand products, and the Co-op gives a further one per cent to local causes.