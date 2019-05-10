Sudden cancellation of Horsham Year of Culture flagship event

A flagship event for Horsham District Year of Culture has been cancelled just weeks before it was due to take place.

An open-air production of Shakespeare’s comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream was due to be held at Knepp Castle in West Grinstead in June.

But Horsham District Council has now announced that the Shakespeare-under-the-stars show will not go on because of technical problems in staging the event.

A council spokeswoman said: “Regrettably, we took the decision to stop production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream that was due to take place at Knepp Castle in June.

“Despite the time and effort that went into planning this production, the technical infrastructure required for the event proved to be too problematic and it was agreed that it would not be prudent to stage the event this year.

“Everyone who had bought a ticket has had their money refunded.”

The show had been billed as one of the largest events during the Horsham District Year of Culture.

It was to have featured a professional company, alongside a number of local amateur actors following audtions held in March.

It was to have been directed by Martin Hutson who earlier this year haild the production as “a unique experience for all concerned.”