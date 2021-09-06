Success for South Downs animal sanctuary ‘September Spectacular’

It was all part of a major fundraising event at the ABC animal sanctuary in West Chiltington which was founded by the late actress Alexandra Bastedo.
Hundreds of people flocked to the event - the first held at the sanctuary, which cares for a range of abandoned or unwanted animals, since the start of the pandemic.
Volunteers were left heartbroken last week when vandals destroyed signs advertising the event.
But the event itself proved a huge success with crowds enjoying a chance to see a parade of the animls, along with a range of stalls, food and live music from Bustin A Groove.
“It was absolutely fantastic,” said trustee Cheryl Tofield-Cook. “We couldn’t have asked for nicer weather and everybody seemed to have a good time.
“So many people came to support us - we can’t thank them enough.”