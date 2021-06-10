Stunning picture captures partial solar eclipse over Worthing

Members of the group Worthing Astronomers headed down to the Goring Gap this morning (June 10) to see if they could capture the annual spectacle amidst the clouds.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes in front of the Sun, allowing only slivers of its light to pass around.

Fortunately this morning’s clouds gave way just after the astrological event began, allowing astrophotographer Steve Bassett to snap this wonderful image at 11:11am.

The partial solar eclipse above Worthing. Pic: Steve Bassett Astrophotography SUS-211006-161831001

It was an event enjoyed by millions of people across the northern hemisphere and the only such one that will happen this year.

Depending on where you are in the world dictates how much of the Sun appears to be covered by the Moon during an eclipse.

Around 20 per cent of our star appeared to be blocked out from Worthing, but places in the Arctic, particularly the north east of North America, would have seen almost all of the light covered up to create a ring of fire.

A partial eclipse differs to a total eclipse as a result of irregularities in the Moon’s orbit.

It is not always the same distance from the Earth. When it crosses the Sun’s path while at its closest, that is when a total eclipse takes place.

Today, the Moon was too far away from the Earth to totally block out the sun.