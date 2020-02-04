Student from Crawley to compete in Miss Great Britain final

A student from Ifield is set to compete in the Miss Great Britain 75th Anniversary final.

Lana Kelly, 22, will travel to Leicester to take part in the final at The Athena on February 21.

Lana attended Our Lady Queen of Heaven Primary School and St Wilfrid’s Secondary School before going on to study at university.

She is now studying Social Sciences at the University of Bath. Last year she won the title of Miss Bath 2019/20. Lana has previously represented Crawley in the Britain’s Got Talent live Semi-finals with ‘The Celtic Colleens’ Irish dance troupe.

Lana said: “It is a real privilege to have been selected out of thousands of applicants to be a finalist in such prestigious pageant. The Miss Great Britain pageant is far more than a beauty contest. It is about charity, sisterhood and is a platform for which young women compete for the honour of being able to become a role model and use their voices to inspire, support and encourage people to be great.

“This ideology inspired me personally after overcoming an extensive battle with an eating disorder something that affects a huge percentage of men and women across the nation. During my time as Miss Bath I have shared details of my personal story across my social media as a part of my campaign to raise awareness of the effects of eating disorders and how you can beat them.

“Leading up to the finals, myself and the other finalists have been campaigning and raising money for our personal charities and the organisation’s chosen charities; Cancer Research UK and Alex’s Wish. We’re all just trying to raise as much as we possibly can for these two amazing charities.”

To make a donation https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display and search for Lana's name