Strictly Vintage Horsham raises £1,700 for local Age UK

The clock was turned back and dancing shoes were donned as fundraisers put on vintage dress for a special 1940s/50s dance evening.

The Age UK Horsham fundraiser at the town’s The Drill Hall saw people spending the event dancing to live music of the era, courtesy of the Royal British Legion dance band, earlier this month and raised £1,682 for the charity which works with older people in the community.

Business development and fundraising manager at the charity, Julie Branson, said: “Our Strictly Vintage dances get more and more popular every time, with this our ninth event.

“We are so pleased that our evening dances continue to grow in popularity, this one being our third. We hope that all our guests will return again on March 21, 2020 for live music and dancing, and to support our charity.

“In the meantime we have lots of exciting events and activities planned for the next few months in the lead up to Christmas, and I would encourage our local community to get in touch to find out more about our charity and to see how the money raised from such events is spent.”

Age UK Horsham District provides services for the over 50s, helping to tackle loneliness and social isolation, and improve access to financial support.

Recent analysis suggests loneliness is a public health concern, with over a million older people in the UK admitting they always or often feel lonely, and research suggesting it can be as bad for one’s health as smoking or being morbidly obese.

Age UK Horsham runs a variety of activities based on the ‘five ways to wellbeing’, research developed by the New Economics Foundation to improve the public’s mental health.

Activities include coffee mornings, games, quizzes, and other sessions to encourage people over the age of 50 to connect, be active, take notice, learn and give, the five pathways.

There is also a team of trained volunteers that offer a free home visit service to tackle loneliness.

The charity has recently opened a new café in Lavinia House, the charity’s hub, and is encouraging Horsham people to volunteer.

Volunteers must be friendly, confident handling cash, able to use a till after training and enjoy being part of a team.

Hours range from Tuesday to Friday, between 8.30am and 3.30pm.

For more information, phone 01403 260560, email info@ageukhorshamdistrict.org.uk or visit www.ageukhorshamdistrict.org.uk.