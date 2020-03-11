Strictly Vintage dance to return to Horsham in aid of older people’s charity

A vintage dance afternoon to raise money for a charity which supports older people will return to Horsham next Saturday.

The Drill Hall will again host Strictly Vintage in aid of Age UK Horsham District.

Guests of all ages and abilities can don their dancing shoes while being treated to live 1940s and 1950s music from the Royal British Legion Legionnaires dance band.

There will be an afternoon tea served on vintage china, along with a raffle, games and prizes for the best dressed.

This year’s event will have a new sponsor, the Horsham-based Freeman Brothers Funeral Directors.

Simon Dowe, interim chief executive for the charity, said: “The guests love the vintage feel of the event and many even come dressed in traditional 40s and 50s style.

“These fabulous events raise around £2,000 to help support our work with older people across the Horsham district and we are really hoping that this year we can raise even more.

“This year Freeman Brothers are celebrating 165 years in business and the company has set a target of undertaking 165 charitable activities throughout the year.

“Their support of our Strictly Vintage events in 2020 is a wonderful way to help the community and we are looking forward to working in partnership with them.”

The event will take place from 2pm-5pm on Saturday, March 21.

Tickets cost £13 and can be bought by calling the Age UK Horsham District fundraising team on 01403 260560 or by visiting the charity’s Lavinia House premises in Dukes Square, behind the Drill Hall.

The charity provides services for the over 50s, helping to tackle loneliness and social isolation, and improve access to financial support.

Recent analysis suggested loneliness is a public health concern, with over one million older people in the UK admitting they always or often feel lonely.

Research also suggested loneliness can be as bad for one’s health as smoking or being morbidly obese.

Age UK Horsham runs a variety of activities based on the ‘five ways to wellbeing’, research developed by the New Economics Foundation to improve the public’s mental health.

Activities include coffee mornings, games, quizzes, and other sessions to encourage people over the age of 50 to connect, be active, take notice, learn and give – the five pathways.

There is also a team of trained volunteers that offer a free home visit service to tackle loneliness.

For more information, phone 01403 260560 or visit www.ageukhorshamdistrict.org.uk