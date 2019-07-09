Stranger Things ice cream van coming to Sussex

To celebrate the launch of the latest series of hit show Stranger Things, Netflix is sending a Scoops Ahoy ice cream van to Sussex.

The upside-down van, complete with eerie Stranger Things melodic chimes inspired by the soundtrack, features two sides - a 1980’s ice cream parlour in pastel pinks, blues and whites, and a dark side straight out of the famous Stranger Things upside-down world.

Scoops Ahoy will visit 11 roads and streets named Hawkins around the UK and Ireland, offering free ice cream to people who live there.

The town in which Stranger Things is set is called Hawakins

It will also visit city centres, major summer events and seaside towns, serving retro themed ice cream flavours including: Coke Float, Cherries Jubilee, Banana Boat and July 4th!

On July 10 in Sussex it will visit:

Hawkins Close, Bognor Regis: Approximately 10-11am.

New Road, Brighton: Approximately 1:30-4:30pm.

Hawkins Way, Hailsham: Approximately 6-7pm.

