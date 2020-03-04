Storrington voluntary groups prepare for show

A village community partnership is planning an event to showcase the range of volunteering activities available, as well as the personal benefits of volunteering.

The Community Partnership in Storrington is preparing for its third Storrington On Show to celebrate local organisations.

One such local group is the Storrington Area Help Scheme.

The scheme was originally founded in 1973 by Reverend John Lambourne, curate of Sullington and Storrington, when discussing with a friend how to support people with hospital and other medical appointments, shopping for the elderly and babysitting in emergencies.

The scheme supports residents who cannot travel to medical appointments, including visits to GP surgeries and hospitals, dental surgeries, chiropodists and opticians.

The scheme has charity status and is solely run by volunteers who man the office and receive requests, and a team of volunteer drivers who use their own vehicles to transport people to their appointments and back home again.

The group covers requests from Storrington, Ashington, Washington, Thakeham and West Chiltington.

Numbers of requests continue to increase year by year and the group is always in need of more volunteer drivers who can spare an hour or two each week to help those in need of transport.

Louise Hayton, chairman and trustee of the Community Partnership, said: “Friendships, social activities, exercise and the satisfaction of helping others can all be found in joining a local voluntary group.”

The Storrington On Show is to take place on Saturday, May 16 at the Chanctonbury Leisure Centre in Spierbridge Road.

Admission is free, and refreshments will be available in the centre café to give visitors a chance to chat about what they have seen and heard.

David Wright, from the group, said: “Entry to the event will be from 10am to 1.30pm, and as well as the wealth of groups and services present, the centre manager and his team will be on hand should you want to explore the leisure opportunities at the centre.

“The organisers anticipate as many as 30 voluntary organisations being there, ranging from some that are well known, such as the Community Bus and the Help Scheme, to others new to the area seeking support in the field of climate change.”

For more information, or to find out more about how your group can take part, call David on 01903 746101.

The Community Partnership is also keen to hear from visitors after the event to hear ideas for how it can be improved.

The partnership is a membership organisation of people working to improve Storrington and surrounding villages. Membership is open to all for a single payment of £1.